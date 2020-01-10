Global  

New Concerns About Heartburn Drug, Chemical Linked To Cancer

FDA testing has revealed some batches of Zantac and its generic versions had unacceptable levels of NDMA, a chemical linked to cancer.

CBS News' Dr. John LaPook reports.
