Phoebe Waller-Bridge's surprising thanks to Jennifer Lopez

Phoebe Waller-Bridge's surprising thanks to Jennifer Lopez

Phoebe Waller-Bridge's surprising thanks to Jennifer Lopez

Phoebe Waller-Bridge surprisingly thanked Jennifer Lopez for inspiring 'Fleabag' at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday (01.12..20).
Jennifer Lopez thanked by Phoebe Waller-Bridge for inspiring TV's 'Fleabag' at Critics' Choice Awards

Who knew Jennifer Lopez was a major inspiration for the British comedy "Fleabag"? Phoebe...
USATODAY.com


