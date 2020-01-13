Global  

Video shows super rare volcanic lightning caused by the eruption of volcano

This is the moment a killer volcano caused ultra rare volcanic lightning to fork across the sky in the Philippines.

This is the moment a killer volcano caused ultra rare volcanic lightning to fork across the sky in the Philippines. More than 8,000 people were ordered to leave their homes last night (Sunday) after..

Incredible timelapse footage shows the moment a lightning storm was engulfed in the volcanic clouds given off by the Taal volcano in the Philippines yesterday (January 12). Footage shows the scale..

