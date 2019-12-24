Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Prince Philip seen briefly on Sandringham estate

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:10s - Published < > Embed
Prince Philip seen briefly on Sandringham estate

Prince Philip seen briefly on Sandringham estate

The Duke of Edinburgh is seen in the passenger seat of a Land Rover on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Report by Woodsli.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince Philip seen at Sandringham before Meghan-Harry crisis talks [Video]Prince Philip seen at Sandringham before Meghan-Harry crisis talks

Prince Harry&apos;s father and heir to the throne, Prince Charles, and his elder brother Prince William were to attend the meeting at the queen&apos;s rural Sandringham estate in eastern..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:40Published

Prince Philip Leaves Hospital, Just In Time For Christmas [Video]Prince Philip Leaves Hospital, Just In Time For Christmas

Business Insider reports Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh has been released from the hospital. The Queen's husband spent four nights there, and was treated for a pre-existing condition. It's believed..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.