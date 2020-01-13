Global  

Storm Brendan causes chaos in Ireland

Gusts of up to 80mph could hit parts of the UK as Storm Brendan sweeps in, prompting the Met Office to issue a weather warning.

The Republic of Ireland has been hit by the storm, with Met Eireann putting out an orange wind warning for the entire country.
Storm Brendan: Northern Ireland weather update

Barra Best has the latest weather forecast as Storm Brendan arrives in Northern Ireland.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph



pressjournal

The Press & Journal Storm Brendan causes weather chaos across north and north-east https://t.co/9ZYDQE8oL3 https://t.co/uWY8NDPbXc 21 minutes ago

pressjournal

The Press & Journal Storm Brendan causes weather chaos across north and north-east https://t.co/GLYa9c1tBZ https://t.co/sCCRDyvTJZ 21 minutes ago

TheDevilsfavour

Ahriman Angra Mainyu⚫ RT @Independent_ie: #WATCH Thousands without power as Storm Brendan causes chaos in Ireland https://t.co/DKNr2VANzD https://t.co/DkPRw81ogb 52 minutes ago

Independent_ie

Independent.ie #WATCH Thousands without power as Storm Brendan causes chaos in Ireland https://t.co/DKNr2VANzD https://t.co/DkPRw81ogb 54 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Storm Brendan causes chaos in Ireland: https://t.co/Roy7xqkN7G #StormBrendan #MetOffice 1 hour ago

DavidShanahanFF

David Shanahan RT @TippFM: Thousands of homes without power as Storm Brendan causes chaos https://t.co/4kCWcCDi8b via @TippFM 2 hours ago

TippFM

Tipp FM Thousands of homes without power as Storm Brendan causes chaos https://t.co/4kCWcCDi8b via @TippFM 3 hours ago


Strong winds batter Scotland seeing sheep cower from Storm Brendan [Video]Strong winds batter Scotland seeing sheep cower from Storm Brendan

Strong winds batter the Outer Hebrides, Scotland, seeing flocks of sheep cower behind dunes from Storm Brendan on January 13.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:23Published

Planes battle against crosswinds from Storm Brendan as they land at Birmingham Airport [Video]Planes battle against crosswinds from Storm Brendan as they land at Birmingham Airport

Planes were captured rocking from side to side as they flew into Birmingham Airport in the UK on January 13. Crosswinds from Storm Brendan hit the planes creating some turbulence for the aircraft...

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:08Published

