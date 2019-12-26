Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Boy Missing, Sister Dies After Family Swept Out to Sea by Wave in Oregon

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
Boy Missing, Sister Dies After Family Swept Out to Sea by Wave in Oregon

Boy Missing, Sister Dies After Family Swept Out to Sea by Wave in Oregon

A 7-year-old girl is dead and her 4-year-old brother remains missing after they were swept out into the ocean by a wave, along with their father.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CBS12

WPEC CBS12 News Heartache and disbelief as a family outing at the beach turns tragic. Crews called off the search for a missing boy… https://t.co/PW8MSPVnbk 6 hours ago

Marc_ymarc

Marc Boehm Portland | Oregon boy still missing after being swept to sea, his sister dies in the hospital https://t.co/BmboB8AbnD 9 hours ago

TheHomemadeFig

Amanda Keith @taylorsschumann @ShannonDingle After my sister was diagnosed with cancer (her son was then 1.5 now 4) - I started… https://t.co/ICULg2A5Py 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Missing 5-year-old's body found in pond near home [Video]Missing 5-year-old's body found in pond near home

Authorities say they have found a missing 5-year-old boy deceased in a pond near his family's home.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 00:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.