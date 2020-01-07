Crash Causes Large Power Outage In Arden Area 44 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:20s - Published Crash Causes Large Power Outage In Arden Area Power is back on, but some 10,000 SMUD customers had their power cut on Sunday after the crash. 0

