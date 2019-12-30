Varadkar – Ireland and UK to beef up co-operation after Brexit

Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson deliver a joint statement during their visits to Stormont after a deal to secure the return of a local government was struck earlier this week.



Recent related videos from verified sources rish premier Leo Varadkar urges parties to get behind powersharing deal Irish premier Leo Varadkar urges other parties to "get onboard" with powersharing talks. Speaking in Dublin, he said: “We are at a very sensitive point now in the talks in Northern Ireland and.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:28Published 3 days ago Ireland PM Leo Varadkar visits his ancestral village in Maharashtra Sindhudurg Ireland PM Leo Varadkar visits his ancestral village in Maharashtra Sindhudurg Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10Published 2 weeks ago