2020 Critics' Choice Awards Winners

2020 Critics' Choice Awards Winners

2020 Critics' Choice Awards Winners

2020 Critics' Choice Awards Winners The 25th Critics' Choice Awards took place on Sunday night and included a big list of winners in television and film.

Best Drama Series: 'Succession' Best Actor in a Drama Series: Jeremy Strong, 'Succession' Best Actress in a Drama Series: Regina King, 'Watchmen' Best Comedy Series: 'Fleabag' Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Bill Hader, 'Barry' Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, 'Fleabag' Best Picture: 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix, 'Joker' Best Actress: Renée Zellweger, 'Judy' Best Acting Ensemble: 'The Irishman' Best Director: Bong Joon Ho, 'Parasite,' Sam Mendes, '1917'
Renee Zellweger Takes Home Best Actress Award for 'Judy' at Critics' Choice Awards 2020!

Renee Zellweger is one of the night’s big winners! The 50-year-old actress took home the award for...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineBillboard.comSify


Critics' Choice Awards 2020 Winners List Revealed!

The 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards are airing on Sunday night (January 12), and we’ve got the full...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineDNAUSATODAY.com



NoNuke

Hide Arai RT @HuffPost: Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" took home the night's top prize. https://t.co/UyQ3Wj7BLE 26 seconds ago

lgbtorres

we’ll be alright RT @Variety: Who else is ready for the #BigLittleLies #SchittsCreek crossover episode? https://t.co/iSqKRNQka4 https://t.co/r1XeKptysR 57 seconds ago

zankhana_1998

Zankhana Panchal RT @Variety: #CriticsChoice Awards: #AvengersEndgame wins best action movie https://t.co/iSqKRNyJiw https://t.co/CJjwq5UhUj 2 minutes ago

winwithmelanin

Natasha Hall RT @Variety: #CriticsChoice Awards: Jharrel Jerome wins best actor in a limited series for #WhenTheySeeUs https://t.co/iSqKRNyJiw https://t… 2 minutes ago

TheDanielDallas

Daniel Dallas Info-Tech https://t.co/sH9f46imY1: And the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards WINNERS are… Jharrel Jerome, “US”, Regina King… https://t.co/8DMnwH79A9 3 minutes ago

CinemaCLIPS

Roger Tennis 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards Winners: List in Full | Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/TP741Nmaex 3 minutes ago

Macaneena

Macaneena RT @Variety: #CriticsChoice Awards: Alex Borstein (#MarvelousMrsMaisel) and Andrew Scott (#Fleabag) win best supporting actor and actress h… 4 minutes ago

JLGrieves

Jen Grieves Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Billy Crudup & James Corden Among Winners at Critics' Choice Awards https://t.co/w48k0OgtU0 https://t.co/OZyuiCJIwQ 7 minutes ago


The 25th Annual Critics' Choice Award Honored Eddie Murphy [Video]The 25th Annual Critics' Choice Award Honored Eddie Murphy

Hollywood stars gathered Sunday night to celebrate the 25th annual Critics&apos; Choice Awards.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published

'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Cleans Up At Critics' Choice Awards [Video]'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Cleans Up At Critics' Choice Awards

The awards ceremony took place in Santa Monica Sunday night. DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques report.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:30Published

