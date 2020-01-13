Global  

All this feline named Catt Damon wants in life is French fries

Hilarious moment Amber caught her cat, named Catt Damon after famous actor Matt Damon, trying to steal her fries.

The clip, filmed on January 9, shows the moment Catt Damon tried to sneakily steal his owner's fries, while she was eating them.

"Catt Damon will try to steal anything crunchy out of my hand or mouth.

Here he is attempting (adorably) to steal some fries," the filmer told Newsflare.
