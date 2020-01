Meghan Markle Signs Voiceover Deal with Disney

KK Kasey RT @alexsalvinews: Meghan Markle now has a voiceover deal on an unknown Disney project in return for a donation to an elephant charity. htt… 4 minutes ago

Jackie Purse RT @KernowMaiden: @MrMasonMills Well it worked - she’s recorded some already 🙄 https://t.co/E8RtiWiFdW 14 minutes ago

Glenn Dearing Jr Meghan Markle Reportedly Signs Voiceover Deal With Disney https://t.co/J0kxSAPxsN 18 minutes ago

CastleInsider Meghan Markle Reportedly Signs Voiceover Deal with Disney https://t.co/MPOnTVPSHb 29 minutes ago

Miss Aries ♈ 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 RT @DVATW: A Disney voice over? Sounds about right. Perhaps she will go and live the Disney Castle. A fake castle for a fake princess. htt… 32 minutes ago

Monte @BoySkegness @theJeremyVine @inklessPW No, the proceeds go to Megan. "In return for fulfilling her part of the bar… https://t.co/BuclXrjj6Q 37 minutes ago

KiSS 102.7 Following Her Decision to Step Down As Senior Member of the Royal Family, Meghan Markle Has Signed A Voiceover Deal… https://t.co/4VnCbddisF 44 minutes ago