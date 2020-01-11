Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Meghan Markle Signs Voiceover Deal with Disney

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:24s - Published < > Embed
Meghan Markle Signs Voiceover Deal with Disneymeghan markle voiceover deal disney charity donation elephants
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Meghan Markle Signs a Voiceover Deal with Disney (Report)

Meghan Markle Signs a Voiceover Deal with Disney (Report)Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has signed a voiceover deal with Disney according to a report...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •Just JaredE! OnlineThe Age


Prince Harry may have landed Meghan Markle Disney voiceover job

Prince Harry might have sparked Disney's interest in Meghan Markle for a voiceover deal that she...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

KKemdall

KK Kasey RT @alexsalvinews: Meghan Markle now has a voiceover deal on an unknown Disney project in return for a donation to an elephant charity. htt… 4 minutes ago

JackiePurse

Jackie Purse RT @KernowMaiden: @MrMasonMills Well it worked - she’s recorded some already 🙄 https://t.co/E8RtiWiFdW 14 minutes ago

mikesdad86

Glenn Dearing Jr Meghan Markle Reportedly Signs Voiceover Deal With Disney https://t.co/J0kxSAPxsN 18 minutes ago

CastleInsider

CastleInsider Meghan Markle Reportedly Signs Voiceover Deal with Disney https://t.co/MPOnTVPSHb 29 minutes ago

MissAries34

Miss Aries ♈ 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 RT @DVATW: A Disney voice over? Sounds about right. Perhaps she will go and live the Disney Castle. A fake castle for a fake princess. htt… 32 minutes ago

JamesMonte

Monte @BoySkegness @theJeremyVine @inklessPW No, the proceeds go to Megan. "In return for fulfilling her part of the bar… https://t.co/BuclXrjj6Q 37 minutes ago

KiSS1027fm

KiSS 102.7 Following Her Decision to Step Down As Senior Member of the Royal Family, Meghan Markle Has Signed A Voiceover Deal… https://t.co/4VnCbddisF 44 minutes ago

PaulBaidoa

Culturally Delicious Magazine RT @abc7newsbayarea: MORNING CATCH-UP: Secretary of State in Bay Area, Fairmont Hotel to charge people for staying too long for breakfast,… 46 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Meghan Markle’s New Disney Gig [Video]Meghan Markle’s New Disney Gig

Prince Harry may have helped Meghan Markle sign a voiceover deal with Disney.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:09Published

Prince Harry reportedly pitched Duchess of Sussex's voiceover skills to Disney boss [Video]Prince Harry reportedly pitched Duchess of Sussex's voiceover skills to Disney boss

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has her husband Prince Harry to thank for her new voiceover deal at Disney after he appeared to propose the idea to company CEO Bob Iger.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.