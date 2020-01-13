Digital Trends Live - 1.13.20 | Samsung Galaxy S20 Leaks + 2020 Oscar Nominations

On the show today: Ahead of the formal launch at Mobile World Congress, leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy S20 emerge; U.S. Government agencies may ground all drone use until a domestic manufacturer can be found; Tesla is teaching its vehicles to talk to pedestrians; The Oscar nominations are out and Netflix leads the way with 24 nominations; We talk to the COO of Orbi, the maker of 360-camera technology for sunglasses and helmet cams; Awesome Tech You Can't Buy Yet - from a UV-C self-disinfecting toothbrush, some audio gaming glasses and the world's smallest cell phone; Cybersecurity and the gender gap in employment with Deloitte's Deborah Golden; A Japanese billionaire is looking for a partner to travel to the moon with her in 2023.