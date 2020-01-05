Global  

Why did Trump order the killing of Iran's Qassem Suleimani?

Why did Trump order the killing of Iran's Qassem Suleimani?

Why did Trump order the killing of Iran's Qassem Suleimani?

Qassem Suleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad, was widely considered to be the most powerful man in Iran after the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei – and Iran's leading military figure.

Suleimani’s assassination has plunged the Middle East into a crisis that seems likely to lead to further escalation between Washington and Tehran.

The Guardian's Middle East correspondent Martin Chulov examines what motivated Donald Trump to order the assassination.
US-Iran Conflict: Iraq President Concerned, Young Americans Alarmed, Trump Has Put Millions At Risk – OpEd

By Santo D. Banerjee While Iraq President Barham Salih is worried about U.S.-Iran conflict since...
Eurasia Review - Published

A critical week for Trump after the assassination of Iran's top general

A critical week for Trump after the assassination of Iran's top generalWhile a furious debate about the wisdom and morality of assassinating Qassem Suleimani has broken out...
WorldNews - Published


ma70104570

Democracy ~ Knights Templar RT @NJamesWorld: Iran ADMITS shooting down Ukrainian jetliner Donald Trump takes out a terrorist and Labour MPs are queuing up to say he's… 23 minutes ago

darrielg

darriel RT @michaelmalice: If killing Soleimani were the first domino that ends up bringing down the Iranian regime, how will the corporate press p… 1 hour ago

ASREdwards

Alan Edwards NBC: Trump in June authorized the option of killing Qasem Soleimani if Iranian aggression led to the death of Ameri… https://t.co/lwL7uHuA5N 2 hours ago

usasasha

sasha RT @2HawkEye2020: @1IronMan2020 Trump, in order to lift his re-election prospects. Ran nearly 800 distinct FB ads trumpeting the killing of… 2 hours ago

BpBparker44

Bonnie Parker RT @jd1515151: @joy4lly2u @RanttMedia @HillaryClinton They need 10 investigations into how Trump assassinated an Iranian in order to start… 2 hours ago

patriotX_6

patriot_X This #TDS infected stooge doesn't realize #Iran kept civilian flights going in order to form a "human sheild" again… https://t.co/eGjy9IiUq6 3 hours ago

YouLiberal

Are You A Liberal? @Easterngirl77 @CherylTashi @laurenpeikoff @JoyceWhiteVance @NBCNews @carolelee @ckubeNBC One thing is for sure, Ob… https://t.co/KtLkcScYgW 3 hours ago

DanielTrombett3

Daniel Trombetta @cnni It seems that Trump wanted to kill someone and that general of Iran got picked. Who ever heard of him. Bin La… https://t.co/KyvLFugMuX 3 hours ago


Soleimani assassination: Conflicting messages on attack evidence [Video]Soleimani assassination: Conflicting messages on attack evidence

Republicans and Democrats voice doubt over Trump statement that Iran attack on US embassies imminent.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:03Published

7 Bombs Strike Iraqi Joint Military Base Housing US Soldiers [Video]7 Bombs Strike Iraqi Joint Military Base Housing US Soldiers

At least four Iraqi soldiers were reportedly wounded on Sunday in the latest rocket attack on an Iraqi military base. Business Insider reports eight rockets were launched at the Balad joint airbase,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

