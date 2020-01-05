Why did Trump order the killing of Iran's Qassem Suleimani?

Qassem Suleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad, was widely considered to be the most powerful man in Iran after the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei – and Iran's leading military figure.

Suleimani’s assassination has plunged the Middle East into a crisis that seems likely to lead to further escalation between Washington and Tehran.

The Guardian's Middle East correspondent Martin Chulov examines what motivated Donald Trump to order the assassination.