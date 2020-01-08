Global  

The Royal Family Tree: Who's where in line to the throne?

The Royal Family Tree: Who's where in line to the throne?

The Royal Family Tree: Who's where in line to the throne?

A look at the Royal Family Tree, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex take a step back from being "senior" royals.
Royal Family tree and line of succession

The Queen, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren - four generations of the UK royals.
BBC News - Published

Harry and Meghan: Palace anger, 'betrayal' and no precedent for what happens next

Few royal happenings in recent years have rivalled Prince Harry and Meghan's announcement that they...
CBC.ca - Published


Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Take A Powder From Royal Roles [Video]Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Take A Powder From Royal Roles

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are stepping back from their roles as senior members of Britain's royal family. Reuter reports Queen Elizabeth II's grandson said on Wednesday that the family..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published

Is Archie Still In Line For The Throne as Harry and Meghan 'Step Back' As Senior Members of the Royal Family? [Video]Is Archie Still In Line For The Throne as Harry and Meghan 'Step Back' As Senior Members of the Royal Family?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back from their roles as senior members of the Royal Family, but what does that mean for their son Archie? Buzz60’s TC Newman has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:03Published

