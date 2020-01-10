Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

All Texas Catholic Bishops Denounce Governor's Decision To Reject New Refugees

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
All Texas Catholic Bishops Denounce Governor's Decision To Reject New Refugees

All Texas Catholic Bishops Denounce Governor's Decision To Reject New Refugees

The bishops of Dallas and Fort Worth are among the 16 Texas Catholic bishops who have denounced Gov.

Greg Abbott's decision to reject new refugees in 2020.

Katie Johnston reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Texas bishops denounce governor's decision not to accept refugees (Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops)

Stating that “Texas has done more than its share,” Gov. Greg Abbott announced on January 10 that...
Catholic Culture - Published

Texas becomes first state to publicly reject new refugees

Texas will reject the resettlement of new refugees, its governor said Friday, becoming the first...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Texas Has Carried More Than Its Share': Gov. Greg Abbott To Reject New Refugees, First Under Trump [Video]'Texas Has Carried More Than Its Share': Gov. Greg Abbott To Reject New Refugees, First Under Trump

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the state will reject the re-settlement of new refugees, becoming the first state known to do so under a recent Trump administration order.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:52Published

Texas Governor Says The State Will Not Take In New Refugees [Video]Texas Governor Says The State Will Not Take In New Refugees

Texas becomes the first state to decline to accept new refugees. Forty-two other states say they will continue to invite them to settle.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.