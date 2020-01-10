All Texas Catholic Bishops Denounce Governor's Decision To Reject New Refugees
|
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
All Texas Catholic Bishops Denounce Governor's Decision To Reject New Refugees
The bishops of Dallas and Fort Worth are among the 16 Texas Catholic bishops who have denounced Gov.
Greg Abbott's decision to reject new refugees in 2020.
Katie Johnston reports.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Stating that “Texas has done more than its share,” Gov. Greg Abbott announced on January 10 that...
Catholic Culture - Published
|Texas will reject the resettlement of new refugees, its governor said Friday, becoming the first...
Seattle Times - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources