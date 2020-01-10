Supermodel Gigi Hadid Among Possible Jurors For Harvey Weinstein’s Rape Trial now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:29s - Published Supermodel Gigi Hadid Among Possible Jurors For Harvey Weinstein’s Rape Trial Supermodel Gigi Hadid is in the running to be a juror in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial after telling a judge Monday that she thinks she would be able to “keep an open mind on the facts.” Katie Johnston reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Model Gigi Hadid shows up for jury duty in Weinstein rape trial Dozens of potential jurors showed up on Monday in a Manhattan courtroom for the rape trial of former...

Reuters - Published 8 minutes ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this