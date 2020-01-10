Global  

Supermodel Gigi Hadid Among Possible Jurors For Harvey Weinstein’s Rape Trial

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is in the running to be a juror in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial after telling a judge Monday that she thinks she would be able to “keep an open mind on the facts.” Katie Johnston reports.
