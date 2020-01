2020 Oscars: Full List of Nominations | THR News

' Joker ' leads the nominees with a total of 11 mentions, including best picture, where it'll compete alongside '1917,' 'Ford v Ferrari,' 'The Irishman,' 'Jojo Rabbit,' ' Little Women ,' 'Marriage Story,' 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and 'Parasite.'

The nominations for the much-awaited award function of the year is here! It's time to see the list of...

Also reported by • Tamworth Herald

The 2020 Academy Award nominations are finally here! Bright and early this morning, we learned the...