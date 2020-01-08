Global  

Gigi Hadid Among Potential Jurors In Harvey Weinstein Trial

(CNN) Model Gigi Hadid was among 120 potential jurors called on Monday for the Harvey Weinstein rape trail, according to a pool reporter inside the courtroom for jury selection.

Hadid, sitting in the jury box, said she had met the former film producer.

When asked by Judge James Burke if she could be fair and impartial, Hadid answered, "Yes." After reading a list of potential witnesses, Judge Burke asked the jury pool if they knew of anyone on the list.

He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of predatory sexual assault, two counts of rape and one count of a criminal sexual act.
