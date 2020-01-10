Global  

Wildlife victims of wildfires get food drops in Australia

Wildlife victims of wildfires get food drops in AustraliaWildlife in parts of Australia are getting a special delivery
Australia Airdrops Tons Of Food To Starving Wildlife [Video]Australia Airdrops Tons Of Food To Starving Wildlife

The Australian government has dropped thousands of pounds of food to wildlife populations stranded by the devastating wildfires.

Rescuers Face Tough Decisions with Some Animals That Survive Australia’s Wildfires [Video]Rescuers Face Tough Decisions with Some Animals That Survive Australia’s Wildfires

As workers try to help the hundreds of millions of animals affected by Australia’s devastating wildfires, not even some of those reached by rescuers can be saved. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the..

