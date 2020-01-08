Global  

Michael Bloomberg Drops Nearly $1 Million on Facebook Ads in One Day

Michael Bloomberg Drops Nearly $1 Million on Facebook Ads in One Day Facebook data shows that the 2020 presidential candidate used up $825,000 this past Saturday.

Facebook data shows that President Trump spent around $90,000 that day.

President Trump, via Twitter Michael Bloomberg, via Twitter Of Bloomberg's Democratic competitors, Pete Buttigieg has spent $652,000 in the past month.

Over a 30-day period, former VP Joe Biden has used up over $385,000 on the platform.

Since entering the presidential race, Bloomberg has spent over $8.5 million on Facebook.

The billionaire and former N.Y.C.

Mayor has dropped more than $160 million on TV ads.
Stephen Colbert to Trump and Bloomberg: Get out of my Super Bowl ads

