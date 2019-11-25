Global  

Surprising results after activists test facial recognition technology on Denver City Council

Surprising results after activists test facial recognition technology on Denver City Council

Surprising results after activists test facial recognition technology on Denver City Council

A test done by a grassroots campaign to ban facial recognition technology in Denver found it falsely matched Denver city council members to people in the sex offender registry.
