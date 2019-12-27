Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Nice day for a dip': Man goes swimming off Irish coast during Storm Brendan

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:25s - Published < > Embed
'Nice day for a dip': Man goes swimming off Irish coast during Storm Brendan

'Nice day for a dip': Man goes swimming off Irish coast during Storm Brendan

This was the crazy moment a man decided to go for a swim during the height of Storm Brendan off the coast of Salthill near Galway yesterday (January 13).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

'Nice day for a dip': Man goes swimming off Irish coast during Storm Brendan

This was the crazy moment a man decided to go for a swim during the height of Storm Brendan off the coast of Salthill near Galway yesterday (January 13).

Footage shows a man clinging to a ladder off a pier near Blackrock, all the while waves come crashing over as the storm brought strong winds and surging waves.

The filmer told Newsflare: "The man was in the sea for around five minutes.

A wave came over the wall and soaked me and my phone, that is why it ends where it ends." The filmer clarified on Twitter that the swimmer returned safely.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

UK swimmers brave chilly temperatures as they take Boxing Day dip in Cornwall [Video]UK swimmers brave chilly temperatures as they take Boxing Day dip in Cornwall

UK swimmers braved chilly temperatures on Boxing Day as they took a dip into the sea at at Porthminster Beach in Cornwall, south west of England.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.