Chandrashekhar bail plea hearing: Judge says protests are a constitutional right| OneIndia News

Chandrashekhar bail plea hearing: Judge says protests are a constitutional right| OneIndia News

Chandrashekhar bail plea hearing: Judge says protests are a constitutional right| OneIndia News

Coming down heavily on the Delhi Police, Tis Hazari court additional sessions judge Kamini Lau said that protesting is a constitutional right and that no one was violating any laws by demonstrating.

She was hearing the bail plea of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad.

Azad has been in jail since December 21 in connection with protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act
