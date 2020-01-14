Global  

Deadly Sinkhole Swallows Bus Killing 6 People in China

Deadly Sinkhole Swallows Bus Killing 6 People in China

Deadly Sinkhole Swallows Bus Killing 6 People in China

Six people died after a sinkhole swallowed a bus in China.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
Huge sinkhole swallows bus, kills six, 10 missing in China

Huge sinkhole swallows bus, kills six, 10 missing in ChinaBeijing, Jan 14: An enormous sinkhole swallowed a bus and pedestrians in China, sparking an...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •HinduCBS NewsFOXNews.comTelegraph.co.ukNYTimes.com


Sinkhole swallows bus in China, leaving several dead and missing

At least six people were killed and four others were missing after the bus plunged into a sinkhole on...
Brisbane Times - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comTelegraph.co.ukNYTimes.com



ari7com

ari7.com Sinkhole swallows bus and passengers, killing at least 6 people https://t.co/iaqj9IQZkM (CNN)At least six peopl… https://t.co/MVyeF75dD3 7 hours ago


Sinkhole swallows bus in northwest China, killing six, ten missing [Video]Sinkhole swallows bus in northwest China, killing six, ten missing

A sinkhole swallowed a bus and pedestrians in northwestern China, sparking an explosion, killing six people and leaving 10 more missing, state media said on Tuesday.

Sinkhole swallows up public bus in China [Video]Sinkhole swallows up public bus in China

XINING, CHINA — Anyone else getting a sinking feeling in your stomach? Oh that's just the entire road collapsing. On January 13, a road in Xining, China suddenly opened up and swallowed half of a..

