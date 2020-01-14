|
Deadly Sinkhole Swallows Bus Killing 6 People in China
|
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:26s - Published < > Embed
Deadly Sinkhole Swallows Bus Killing 6 People in China
Six people died after a sinkhole swallowed a bus in China.
Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Sinkhole swallows up public bus in China
XINING, CHINA — Anyone else getting a sinking feeling in your stomach? Oh that's just the entire road collapsing.
On January 13, a road in Xining, China suddenly opened up and swallowed half of a..
Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:13Published
|