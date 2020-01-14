Sacramento’s first food bike peddles 200-year-old cookie recipe now < > Embed Video Credit: KCRA - Duration: 01:54s - Published Sacramento’s first food bike peddles 200-year-old cookie recipe What started as a chance meeting on a plane, has turned into Sacramento’s first food bike and the only spot where you can try fresh authentic stroopwafels. Watch the video above for the full story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Sacramento’s first food bike peddles 200-year-old cookie recipe - Whoa,stroo-stroo-stroopwafels?- Let's start off with a cookiewith a thin layer ofcaramel in the middle.So if you look at it,you see that is like- Gooey. Yep.And that's delicious.- It's a 200 year oldrecipe for the Netherlands.That used to be thepoor man's cookie.Bakers use their leftover crumbsand put some caramel in it.Now it's eaten by everybody.- It's the Dutchnational cookie.We went to the city of Gouda.It's wherestroopwafels were born.We took a class from oneof the last two bakersin the Netherlands.And he had so muchfun he was telling uslittle secrets thatnobody knows about.I think your momrecommended it at firstshe said you should justgo make stroopwafels.- Yeah, but as a joke.I was like okay, let'snot do a food truck.That's not dutch enough.Let's try to do it on a bicycle.- [Koreen] He bid on a bakfiets,a tricycle bike with a bed ofa trunk at the front of it.- [Johan] Sometimes youcause near car accidentsbecause people hit the brakeand they look out the windowlike, "What is that, dude?"(Johan laughs)- [Koreen] He design the bikearound making the cookies.- It took us aboutsix to eight monthsto build thestroopwafel buckets.To get a solution for something,but that solution also bringswith it a coupleof new problems.We met a lot of those.(bright music)- Wow.- (laughs) Told you.- That's actually good.- I told you!- I sat over thereand text my wife."They have the waffles, they'reselling 'em on K street!"- Well, when you sit downin a (foreign language)to have a cup of coffeeor tea with a stroopwafelyou sit down and say,"(foreign language)."- In English, it's like cozy.- You feel at homeand comfortableand everybody's happy,(foreign language).





