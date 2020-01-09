Global  

Spike Lee named Cannes Film Festival's first black jury president

The 62-year-old BlacKkKlansman filmmaker will head up those judging films exhibited at this year's 73rd edition of the iconic French movie event.
Spike Lee named Cannes Film Festival jury president

Lee will also be awarded a Palme d'Or, the festival's top award, for lifetime achievement.
Actor Jeremy Irons to head jury at Berlin film festival

BERLIN (AP) — British actor Jeremy Irons will head the jury at the Berlin International Film...
Seattle Times - Published


