Allison Janney confirms Anna Faris' engagement

Allison Janney confirms Anna Faris' engagementAllison Janney has confirmed Anna Faris is engaged to Michael Barrett.
Allison Janney Confirms Anna Faris Is Engaged to Michael Barrett

Allison Janney just confirmed that her Mom co-star Anna Faris is officially engaged to her boyfriend...
Just Jared

Anna Faris is engaged, says co-star Allison Janney

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 14 (ANI): Actor Allison Janney has confirmed that her 'Mom' costar Anna...
Sify



