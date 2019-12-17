Global  

Ministers 'delighted' as Government grants Flybe rescue deal

Ministers 'delighted' as Government grants Flybe rescue deal

Ministers 'delighted' as Government grants Flybe rescue deal

Regional airline Flybe has secured a rescue deal with the Government that will allow it to keep operating, the Business Secretary said.

Andrea Leadsom said she was "delighted" with the agreement, which came after rescue talks over the weekend.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps also welcomed the agreement.
