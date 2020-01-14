Global  

Vince Vaughn Goes Viral After Shaking Trump's Hand at Football Game

Vince Vaughn Goes Viral After Shaking Trump's Hand at Football Game Vaughn, President Trump and his wife, Melania, attended the College Football Playoff National Championship game in New Orleans on Monday.

According to a representative for Vaughn, they did not go to the game together but met "at the game briefly." Video capturing the moment made its way to social media, causing backlash for Vaughn.

But others, such as 'Washington Examiner' commentator Tiana Lowe, came to Vaughn's defense.
The Internet Has A Lot to Say After Vince Vaughn Shakes Donald Trump's Hand

The Internet can't stop talking about..Vince Vaughn's handshake with President Donald Trump. On...
E! Online


Vince Vaughn faces backlash after being spotted with Trump

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 14 (ANI): Vince Vaughn, an outspoken Democrat who in the past has...
Sify



AurelioRamos5

Aurelio Ramos https://t.co/NcFRbXAyjS Well now the communist press and the Communist Democrats want to ban freedom of expression,… https://t.co/zgddUAUlGV 43 minutes ago

macerD

Bob Mc Donald Vaughn hangs with Trump at title game, internet reacts - AWESOME VINCE!! NOT ALL OF HOLLYWOOD BRAINWASHED!! https://t.co/Cc1uxbL0i1 1 hour ago

keepitrealin99

keepitrealin99 Picking "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story" as Vince's lead starring role movie reference is the most hilarious shad… https://t.co/KoFhYHoJqU 2 hours ago

airbornejump

Keith L Jensen Vince Vaughn Trends After Video of Him Shaking Trump's Hand at NCAA College Football Championship Goes Viral… https://t.co/p5sGo7nSj3 3 hours ago

IFunkenheimer

Free Healthcare and Education at the Gulag John Favreau finds replacement for Vince Vaughn in "Swingers" after POTUS video goes viral. https://t.co/CaB3s2dAGJ 3 hours ago

CraigTeachworth

Craig Teachworth Good for you Vince dont let people force you into their poor opinion Trump 2020 .Vince Vaughn Trends After Video o… https://t.co/HavTKYzFTx 4 hours ago

blubal42

Bryan Neff https://t.co/llWxpMyouw Fucking cry baby liberals are idiots! Vince Vaughn is big time conservative! If they would… https://t.co/VX6VOHDqLT 4 hours ago

e_fishel

greg e fishel I Vince Vaughn trends after video of him shaking Trump's hand at NCAA College Football Championship goes viral https://t.co/ipQS3oVFni 4 hours ago


The Viral Vince Vaughn Photo [Video]The Viral Vince Vaughn Photo

He is seen at a football game with Trump.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 00:57Published

Minneapolis-Born Actor Vince Vaughn Getting Backlash For Talking To President Trump [Video]Minneapolis-Born Actor Vince Vaughn Getting Backlash For Talking To President Trump

Minneapolis-born actor Vince Vaughn is receiving a lot of backlash on social media Tuesday, after he was seen interacting with President Donald Trump. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:26Published

