Vince Vaughn Goes Viral After Shaking Trump's Hand at Football Game Vaughn, President Trump and his wife, Melania, attended the College Football Playoff National Championship game in New Orleans on Monday.

According to a representative for Vaughn, they did not go to the game together but met "at the game briefly." Video capturing the moment made its way to social media, causing backlash for Vaughn.

But others, such as 'Washington Examiner' commentator Tiana Lowe, came to Vaughn's defense.