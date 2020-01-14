U.K., France and Germany Accuse Iran of Breaking Nuclear Deal

U.K., France and Germany Accuse Iran of Breaking Nuclear Deal The 2015 agreement among the countries limited Iran's nuclear program.

German Foreign Office, Twitter President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the deal in 2018.

Though expected, the implications of the move have deepened due to heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

The three countries stated they were not joining Trump's campaign to exercise "maximum pressure" upon Iran economically.

Foreign Ministers, via 'The New York Times' Iran has not yet responded to the development.