U.K., France and Germany Accuse Iran of Breaking Nuclear Deal

U.K., France and Germany Accuse Iran of Breaking Nuclear Deal

U.K., France and Germany Accuse Iran of Breaking Nuclear Deal

U.K., France and Germany Accuse Iran of Breaking Nuclear Deal The 2015 agreement among the countries limited Iran's nuclear program.

German Foreign Office, Twitter President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the deal in 2018.

Though expected, the implications of the move have deepened due to heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

The three countries stated they were not joining Trump's campaign to exercise "maximum pressure" upon Iran economically.

Foreign Ministers, via 'The New York Times' Iran has not yet responded to the development.
10 things you need to know before the opening bell

10 things you need to know before the opening bellHere's what's happening. 1. *The Iran nuclear deal is on the brink of collapse as Britain, France,...
Business Insider - Published

UK, France and Germany trigger Iran nuclear deal dispute, paving way for possible UN sanctions

The Iran nuclear deal is in fresh trouble after the UK and other EU powers triggered a 'dispute...
Independent - Published Also reported by •RIA Nov.ReutersReuters India



OccupyCoscienza

altor Britain, France, Germany formally accuse Iran of breaking nuclear deal https://t.co/Z0b77Mt3IH ...another… https://t.co/17YLWcghDV 3 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg Britain, France, Germany formally accuse Iran of breaking nuclear deal https://t.co/X1oO1Is6PF #topNews… https://t.co/GHr3KeIlpQ 5 minutes ago

ZCukar

Zoran Cukar RT @phil_rack: But, but, but....I thought the Ayatollah’s were great guys who are just standing up to that nasty bad orange man......? Br… 14 minutes ago

hwabeng

Lee Hwa Beng Britain, France, Germany formally accuse Iran of breaking nuclear deal https://t.co/hLK8A9pVMe 17 minutes ago

e1watcher

cire World leaders come together as trump and his circus administration watch them govern from the sidelines The Republ… https://t.co/7WFvDj8Cal 21 minutes ago

drjamescordella

Dr. James Cordella President Trump's foresight and leadership identified the faults in this deal early and leads the world in dealing… https://t.co/6dPA1yxxv3 35 minutes ago

ReutersUS

Reuters U.S. News Britain, France, Germany formally accuse Iran of breaking nuclear deal https://t.co/mbWFbFiAIm https://t.co/VtWUHt9X5A 39 minutes ago

v_family

Family V Britain, France, Germany formally accuse Iran of breaking nuclear deal https://t.co/Dg7lRckX4L 39 minutes ago


Europeans put Iran deal into formal dispute [Video]Europeans put Iran deal into formal dispute

France, Britain, and Germany have triggered a mechanism that puts the Iran nuclear deal into dispute, which if no resolution is reached, could lead to a return to the U.N. sanctions it lifted. Lucy..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:48Published

UK, France and Germany to trigger Iran nuclear deal 'dispute mechanism' [Video]UK, France and Germany to trigger Iran nuclear deal 'dispute mechanism'

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the UK, France and Germany will trigger the dispute resolution mechanism (DRM) in the JCPOA nuclear deal over breaches of the agreement by Iran.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published

