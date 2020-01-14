U.K., France and Germany Accuse Iran of Breaking Nuclear Deal
U.K., France and Germany
Accuse Iran of Breaking Nuclear Deal The 2015 agreement
among the countries limited
Iran's nuclear program.
German Foreign Office, Twitter President Donald Trump
withdrew the U.S. from the deal in 2018.
Though expected, the implications
of the move have deepened due to
heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran.
The three countries stated
they were not joining Trump's
campaign to exercise "maximum
pressure" upon Iran economically.
Foreign Ministers, via 'The New York Times' Iran has not yet
responded to the development.