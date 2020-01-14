Global  

Roof blown off by high winds in Slough, UK

Roof blown off by high winds in Slough, UK

Roof blown off by high winds in Slough, UK

Strong winds hit Berkshire, England, when a roof blew off in Slough on Tuesday (January 14).

"[The] entire length of the roof fell on the Slough High Street, Berkshire, " the filmer said.

"[The] general public had a close escape." Met Office issued several weather warnings on Monday with more than 80mph following Storm Brendan.
Storm Brendan: Roof blown off as high winds hit Slough

BBC Local News: Berkshire -- Emergency services are at the scene, but no-one is believed to be...
BBC Local News - Published


