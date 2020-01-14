Roof blown off by high winds in Slough, UK

Strong winds hit Berkshire, England, when a roof blew off in Slough on Tuesday (January 14).

"[The] entire length of the roof fell on the Slough High Street, Berkshire, " the filmer said.

"[The] general public had a close escape." Met Office issued several weather warnings on Monday with more than 80mph following Storm Brendan.