Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Toyota Recalls Nearly 700,000 Vehicles To Fix Fuel Pumps

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:22s - Published < > Embed
Toyota Recalls Nearly 700,000 Vehicles To Fix Fuel Pumps

Toyota Recalls Nearly 700,000 Vehicles To Fix Fuel Pumps

Toyota is conducting a safety recall of certain Toyota and Lexus vehicles, saying that they are equipped with a fuel pump that may stop operating, the company said in a news release.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Recall Alert: Fuel Pump Problem Effects Nearly 700,000 Toyota Vehicles

Toyota is recalling almost 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause...
CBS 2 - Published

Toyota recalls nearly 700K vehicles to fix faulty fuel pumps

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is recalling nearly 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

tracknewsng

Track News Toyota recalls nearly 700,000 vehicles over faulty fuel pump https://t.co/1johMt4zXB https://t.co/NsnLOeKbiE 50 seconds ago

WALBNews10

WALB News 10 Check this out! Is there a safety hazard in your driveway? https://t.co/zxziqTeRd8 9 minutes ago

LDesopo

Loretta DeSopo⭐️⭐️⭐️ Hazardous issue prompts recall of nearly 700K cars https://t.co/co4tlJ7xwx 19 minutes ago

oberholtzkc

Chris Oberholtz Toyota recalls nearly 700K vehicles to fix faulty fuel pumps https://t.co/zW9e5mM0v0 22 minutes ago

EINToyotaNews

EIN Toyota News Toyota recalls nearly 55,000 vehicles in Canada to fix faulty fuel pumps https://t.co/LqyVJqDQgf 23 minutes ago

NewsCenter1

KNBN-TV Rapid City The faulty fuel pumps can fail and cause the engines to stall which can increase the risk of a crash. https://t.co/yBewLjNIoj 24 minutes ago

04Francene

Francine Lawler Toyota recalls in Australia or doesn't happen here like #RunnawayMissiles https://t.co/tCkZ7VMlf0 28 minutes ago

vikkivale

Victoria Hazardous issue prompts recall of nearly 700K cars https://t.co/2zODle3Qih 42 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Toyota Recalling 700,000 Vehicles In United States Due To Fuel Pumps Failing, Causing Engines To Stall [Video]Toyota Recalling 700,000 Vehicles In United States Due To Fuel Pumps Failing, Causing Engines To Stall

Toyota is still developing repairs. Owners will be notified by mail in mid-March.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:23Published

Toyota Recalls Nearly 700K Vehicles [Video]Toyota Recalls Nearly 700K Vehicles

An issue with fuel pumps is prompting Toyota to recall nearly 700,000 vehicles in the U.S.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.