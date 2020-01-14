Toyota Recalls Nearly 700,000 Vehicles To Fix Fuel Pumps 37 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:22s - Published Toyota Recalls Nearly 700,000 Vehicles To Fix Fuel Pumps Toyota is conducting a safety recall of certain Toyota and Lexus vehicles, saying that they are equipped with a fuel pump that may stop operating, the company said in a news release.

