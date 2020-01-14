|
Toyota Recalls Nearly 700,000 Vehicles To Fix Fuel Pumps
|
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:22s - Published < > Embed
Toyota Recalls Nearly 700,000 Vehicles To Fix Fuel Pumps
Toyota is conducting a safety recall of certain Toyota and Lexus vehicles, saying that they are equipped with a fuel pump that may stop operating, the company said in a news release.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Toyota is recalling almost 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause...
CBS 2 - Published
|DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is recalling nearly 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can...
Seattle Times - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources