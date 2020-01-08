Megxit: Whither The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex?

Elle Magazine reports 'Sussexit,' or 'Megxit,' is in full effect.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced plans to divide their time between the UK and North America.

They also say they intend to wean themselves off of British taxpayer funding.

This was massive news — even to the rest of the Royal Family.

And while Meghan and Harry released pages of details about their future, it’s still unclear what their role will be.