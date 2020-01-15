Amazon Chief Jeff Bezos on a 3-day India visit, pays tribute at Rajghat | OneIndia News

AMAZON CHIEF JEFF BEZOS ARRIVES IN INDIA, PAYS HOMAGE TO MAHATMA , JEFF BEZOS PAYS TRIBUTE TO MAHATMA GANDHI AT RAJGHAT, AMAZON CEO JEFF BEZOS ON A 3-DAY INDIA VISIT, JEFF BEZOS WEARS WHITE KURTA & ORANGE HALF-JACKET

Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos, who is on a three-day visit to India, said on...

Trade boi 🇮🇳💰💵📈 Amazon To Invest $1 Billion In India, Says CEO Jeff Bezos Amazon chief executive officer Jeff Bezos said on Wednes… https://t.co/YgMkwYWVKf 28 minutes ago

🇮🇳 ruchikapatil 🇮🇳 Amazon chief Jeff Bezos on Wednesday said the e-commerce major will invest over Rs 7,000 crore in digitising small… https://t.co/ViTpQCTD4l 23 minutes ago

Paras Sharma RT @the_hindu : #Amazon CEO #JeffBezos who is visiting India, is likely to speak at #AmazonSmbhav , a 2-day summit organised in India aimed a… 12 minutes ago

Amit Jain RT @sumitagarwal_82 : Traders of @TEAMCAIT @AimraIndia @AICPDF will be protesting TODAY across 300 cities against the India visit of Amazon… 1 minute ago