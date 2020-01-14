Army Day 2020: India remembers the valour and sacrifices of Armed forces | OneIndia News

India celebrates the 72nd Army Day on 15th January.

On this day, Field Marshal KM Cariappa took command of the Indian Army from General Francis Butcher, the last British Commander in Chief of India in 1949.

The day is marked by organising parades and displaying India's arsenal of weapons all over the country.

Watch the celebrations here.