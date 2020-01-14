Global  

Billie Eilish: James Bond Theme Song 'Huge Honor'

Billie Eilish: James Bond Theme Song 'Huge Honor'

Billie Eilish: James Bond Theme Song 'Huge Honor'

(Reuters) - American teen pop sensation Billie Eilish said on Tuesday she was honored to have been chosen to write and record the theme song from the upcoming James Bond film “No Time to Die.” Eilish, 18, who wrote the song with her brother Finneas O’Connell, will be the youngest artist in history to take on the task, following in the footsteps of musicians like Adele, Madonna, and Paul McCartney, producers said in a posting on the official @007 Twitter account.
Billie Eilish calls James Bond theme song 'huge honor'

American teen pop sensation Billie Eilish said on Tuesday she was honored to have been chosen to...
The Next James Bond Theme Song Is Being Written by Eilish, Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish is officially a Bond woman. Less than a day after the 18-year-old singer set 007...
