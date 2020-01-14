Global  

6 Democrats Take The Stage For The Last Debate Before Iowa Caucuses

6 Democrats Take The Stage For The Last Debate Before Iowa Caucuses

6 Democrats Take The Stage For The Last Debate Before Iowa Caucuses

The Des Moines debate included the smallest number of participants yet.

The questions covered key topics like health care, trade and climate change.
How to live stream tonight’s 2020 Democratic debate

How to live stream tonight’s 2020 Democratic debatePhoto by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images On Tuesday, six Democratic presidential candidates will...
The Verge - Published

Live updates: Democrats meet for last debate before Iowa

The debate in Des Moines is the final debate before the first contest on February 3.
CBS News - Published


6 Democratic Candidates Take Stage In Final Debate Before Iowa Caucuses [Video]6 Democratic Candidates Take Stage In Final Debate Before Iowa Caucuses

Six Democratic presidential candidates made their case on Tuesday night from Des Moines — in the last debate before the Iowa caucuses, the first nominating contest of 2020.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 05:37Published

Dems Duke It Out In Last Pre-Primary Debate [Video]Dems Duke It Out In Last Pre-Primary Debate

Democrats took the stage Tuesday night for the final time before the first round of votes are cast in the 2020 election, reports Pat Kessler (2:32). WCCO 4 News At 10 – January 14, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:32Published

