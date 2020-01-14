Global  

Akon to create climate-conscious city in Senegal

Akon to create climate-conscious city in Senegal

Akon to create climate-conscious city in Senegal

On Jan.

13, Akon announced the finalization of his agreement to create Akon City in Mbodiene, Senegal.
It actually happened — Akon just founded his own crypto city in Africa

It actually happened — Akon just founded his own crypto city in AfricaAkon really did it. He’s founded his own fucking city — Akon City — and cryptocurrency is...
The Next Web - Published

Singer Akon announces futuristic 'Akon City' in Senegal

Is a pop idol building Wakanda? Akon announced on his social-media channels on Monday that he is...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •RIA Nov.The Cointelegraph



homeboyzmusic

RT @GlobalGrind: Akon to Create Climate-Conscious City in Senegal https://t.co/c6bhXnbrhJ 7 hours ago

GlobalGrind

Akon to Create Climate-Conscious City in Senegal https://t.co/c6bhXnbrhJ 10 hours ago


Akon to Create Climate-Conscious City in Senegal

On Jan. 13, Akon announced the finalization of his agreement to create Akon City in Mbodiene, Senegal. In a post to Instagram, Akon told fans he..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:21Published

