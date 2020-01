Bruce Springsteen's son sworn in as New Jersey firefighter

Bruce Springsteen played the proud dad on Tuesday when his son was officially sworn in as a firefighter in the family's native New Jersey.

Also reported by • CBS News

JERSEY CITY, NJ (AP) — Bruce Springsteen’s son was sworn in Tuesday as a firefighter with the...

Also reported by • CBS 2

Sam Springsteen, the 25-year old son of Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, is officially a Jersey...