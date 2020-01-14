Global  

Bruce Springsteen's son sworn in as New Jersey firefighter

Bruce Springsteen played the proud dad on Tuesday when his son was officially sworn in as a firefighter in the family's native New Jersey.
Bruce Springsteen looks on as son Sam becomes a Jersey City firefighter

Sam Springsteen, the 25-year old son of Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, is officially a Jersey...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS 2FOXNews.comBillboard.comNYTimes.comTIMECBS News


Springsteen shows up for son’s swearing-in as firefighter

JERSEY CITY, NJ (AP) — Bruce Springsteen’s son was sworn in Tuesday as a firefighter with the...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CBS News



957BenFM

95.7 Ben FM Congrats Sam! Proud parents Bruce and Patti both attended the ceremony. ❤️👨🏻‍🚒https://t.co/94TUsRpuRz 45 seconds ago

RLTW609

Tony Tiger Bruce Springsteen's youngest son Sam sworn in as firefighter in New Jersey https://t.co/azxsLpDI0s via @CBSNews Whe… https://t.co/BPlWgWYfbL 2 minutes ago

1057WROR

105.7 WROR "It was a long road, he’s very dedicated, quite a few years and we are just excited for him today," said The Boss. https://t.co/IY1wf7sKaX 3 minutes ago

nelmadman

nelmadman RT @nytimes: Bruce Springsteen’s son, Sam Springsteen, was sworn in as a Jersey City firefighter on Tuesday https://t.co/ZElJKWuAOm 3 minutes ago

Mendacity_Q

Giancarlo Croce 🏳️‍🌈✡️ RT @NBCNews: Bruce Springsteen's youngest son was sworn in as a Jersey City firefighter Tuesday. https://t.co/up07oL8xwi 3 minutes ago

OneFatCatsMom

19th Angry Democrat RT @CBSSunday: Sam Springsteen, Bruce Springsteen’s youngest son, was sworn in as a Jersey City, NJ firefighter on Tuesday. Take a look at… 4 minutes ago

marilynnriske

Marilynn RT @ABC: Bruce Springsteen's son was sworn in as a firefighter with the Jersey City Fire Department, along with 15 others. “We're very prou… 4 minutes ago

RockinRoadTrip

HogeHeads https://t.co/2zCf4KZEoj Service to the Community - Safe to say this young man “gets it” 4 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Bruce Springsteen's Son Sworn In As Firefighter [Video]WEB EXTRA: Bruce Springsteen's Son Sworn In As Firefighter

Sam Springsteen, Bruce Springsteen’s youngest son, was sworn in as a Jersey City, NJ firefighter on Tuesday. Take a look at the swearing-in ceremony.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:38Published

Jersey City Swears In New Class Of Firefighters [Video]Jersey City Swears In New Class Of Firefighters

Jersey City welcomed a new class of firefighters on Tuesday in a City Hall ceremony was a star-studded affair with "The Boss" Bruce Springsteen in the audience. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:31Published

