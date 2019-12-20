Van Jones on Dem debate, Warren and Sanders

CNN's Van Jones praises Elizabeth Warren but says current Democrats won't be able to defeat Trump.



Tweets about this Elaine RT @koigi3: Warren-Sanders clash ‘very dispiriting,’ Dems' debate like 'cold oatmeal,' CNN’s Van Jones says https://t.co/XJxJ2hYjFL #FoxNew… 48 seconds ago J. #Warren-#Sanders clash ‘very dispiriting,’ #Dems' debate like 'cold oatmeal,' CNN’s Van Jones says 🙄🙄🙄🥱🥱🥱 https://t.co/w207xzmr3t 54 seconds ago We Just Yanging! 🧢💰🌊☂️🐐 RT @thehill: “As a progressive to see those two have that level of vitriol was dispiriting,” he said of Sanders and Warren https://t.co/J3A… 4 minutes ago FFS RT @EtheElephant1: GOOD MORNING #ELEPHANTNATION! ONCE AGAIN, the WINNER of the DEMOCRAT PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE is ⁦⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩! 🙏💪🇺🇸🐘… 5 minutes ago FREEDOM⭐⭐⭐ Warren-Sanders clash ‘very dispiriting,’ Dems' debate like 'cold oatmeal,' CNN’s Van Jones says https://t.co/TbrNh0nbYN 27 minutes ago RAAS Warren-Sanders clash ‘very dispiriting,’ Dems' debate like 'cold oatmeal,' CNN’s Van Jones says https://t.co/Mpn19Nz7wa 29 minutes ago