Top Moments From theDemocratic Debate in Iowa

Top Moments From the
Democratic Debate in Iowa On Jan.
14, six presidential candidates took
to the stage at Drake University to participate
in the seventh Democratic debate.
The candidates were:
Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders,
Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar,
Pete Buttigieg and Tom Steyer.
The Democratic contenders began
the night facing questions about the ongoing
tension between the United States and Iran.
Biden, Buttigieg and Klobuchar
stated that they would leave
some troops in the Middle East, while Warren and Sanders adamantly expressed their
opposition to any U.S. military presence in the region.
The candidates also sparred over healthcare, with Sanders
and Warren supporting Medicare for all, and the others
focused on building upon the Affordable Care Act.
The most notable moment of the night was
when Sanders and Warren faced off in regards to
the recent report that Sanders, in 2018, told Warren
that a woman could not win the 2020 election.
Sanders maintained his denial
of the incident, saying it was
“incomprehensible” that he
would ever think that way.
Warren referred to
Sanders as her “friend”
and moved away from the topic.
She instead used the moment to address the accomplishments of the current female candidates compared to the males.
Elizabeth Sanders,
