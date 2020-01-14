Dramatic footage shows car submerged in high tide after Storm Brendan batters UK

This dramatic footage show a car submerged in high tide after it became stuck on a beach.

The black Vauxhall was rescued from the sea off the coast of Blackpool, Lancs., yesterday afternoon (January 14).

Footage shows the car stranded in the choppy sea near New South Promenade as Storm Brendan battered Britain's coast.

Coastguard teams quickly arrived at the scene, but were forced to wait until the tide retreated before the car could be safely recovered.