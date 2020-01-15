Global  

Ken Jennings crowned Jeopardy GOAT, Vegas' Jeopardy James to visit 13 Action News

Ken Jennings crowned Jeopardy GOAT, Vegas' Jeopardy James to visit 13 Action News

Ken Jennings crowned Jeopardy GOAT, Vegas' Jeopardy James to visit 13 Action News

Ken Jennings has been crowned Jeopardy&apos;s &quot;Greatest of All Time.&quot; Las Vegas&apos; own Jeopardy &quot;James&quot; Holzhauer and his wife, Melissa, will be live in studio Wednesday at 11 a.m.

To discuss his experience on Jeopardy GOAT and giving back to the community.
