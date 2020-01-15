Gov. Cuomo Returning From Puerto Rico After Promising More Earthquake Aid 41 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:03s - Published Gov. Cuomo Returning From Puerto Rico After Promising More Earthquake Aid The additional help is not just about rebuilding, but also helping residents who are living in fear. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this robert patrick Cuomo in Puerto Rico to see damage after just returning from there 1 day ago