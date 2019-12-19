Elizabeth Warren: electability message to win Iowa

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid Sen.

Elizabeth Warren is relying on a strong early-state political organization to carry her through to winning the Democratic nomination for president.

But she has fallen out of first place in Iowa and weathered criticism of her Medicare for All proposal from within her own party.

Now she's clashing with Sen.

Bernie Sanders over her allegation that he told her in 2018 that he did not believe a female candidate could defeat Trump in 2020.

Warren's pivot to an electability-focused message is a gamble that she can unite voters from both wings of the party.