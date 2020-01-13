Global  

Issa Rae Shades All-Male Director Oscar Noms

(CNN)We can all thank a sluggish teleprompter for giving Issa Rae the opportunity to drop some truth while announcing the Oscar nominations.

On Monday, the &quot;Insecure&quot; creator and star went viral for delivering a subtle quip that was critical of the all-male nominations for best director.

After reading the nominees -- Martin Scorsese (&quot;The Irishman&quot;), Todd Phillips (&quot;Joker&quot;), Sam Mendes (&quot;1917&quot;), Quentin Tarantino (&quot;Once upon a Time... in Hollywood&quot;) and Bong Joon Ho (&quot;Parasite&quot;) -- Rae looked into the camera and said, &quot;Congratulations to those men.&quot; &quot;We were told -- Jon Cho and I -- to just banter for five seconds as the teleprompter loaded,&quot; she explained on Wednesday at the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena.
