Issa Rae Shades All-Male Director Oscar Noms

(CNN)We can all thank a sluggish teleprompter for giving Issa Rae the opportunity to drop some truth while announcing the Oscar nominations.

On Monday, the "Insecure" creator and star went viral for delivering a subtle quip that was critical of the all-male nominations for best director.

After reading the nominees -- Martin Scorsese ("The Irishman"), Todd Phillips ("Joker"), Sam Mendes ("1917"), Quentin Tarantino ("Once upon a Time... in Hollywood") and Bong Joon Ho ("Parasite") -- Rae looked into the camera and said, "Congratulations to those men." "We were told -- Jon Cho and I -- to just banter for five seconds as the teleprompter loaded," she explained on Wednesday at the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena.