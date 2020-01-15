Global  

U.S., China sign 'Phase 1' trade deal, but holes remain

U.S., China sign 'Phase 1' trade deal, but holes remain

The U.S. and China signed an initial trade deal on Wednesday that will roll back some tariffs and boost Chinese purchases of U.S. products, but will leave a number of sore spots unresolved.

Lisa Bernhard has more.
Wall Street pares gains after U.S., China sign Phase 1 trade deal

U.S. stocks came off their session highs on Wednesday after the United States and China signed a...
US, China sign Phase 1 trade deal; Trump calls it 'unbelievable'

New York, Jan 16 (IANS) United States and China have signed a 'Phase-1' trade deal that holds the...
Phase 1 Of New Trade Deal Between US And China Has Been Signed [Video]Phase 1 Of New Trade Deal Between US And China Has Been Signed

CBS4's Debra Alfarone reports from the White House.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:04Published

U.S., China sign 'Phase 1' trade deal, but holes remain [Video]U.S., China sign 'Phase 1' trade deal, but holes remain

The U.S. and China signed an initial trade deal on Wednesday that will roll back some tariffs and boost Chinese purchases of U.S. products, but will leave a number of sore spots unresolved. Lisa..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:44Published

