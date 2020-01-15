|
U.S., China sign 'Phase 1' trade deal, but holes remain
|
The U.S. and China signed an initial trade deal on Wednesday that will roll back some tariffs and boost Chinese purchases of U.S. products, but will leave a number of sore spots unresolved.
Lisa Bernhard has more.
|
|
|
|
