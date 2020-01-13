Experts Weigh In On Cause Of Puerto Rico's Earthquakes
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:16s - Published < > Embed
Is the frequency of all the earthquakes in Puerto Rico normal, and is there an end in sight?
CBSN New York's Vanessa Murdock went looking for answers.
|Puerto Rican bees are abandoning hives as weeks of earthquakes disrupt colonies, experts said,...
Reuters - Published
|SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — More than two years ago, Hurricane Maria revealed that Puerto Rico was...
Seattle Times - Published
