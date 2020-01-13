Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Experts Weigh In On Cause Of Puerto Rico's Earthquakes

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:16s - Published < > Embed
Experts Weigh In On Cause Of Puerto Rico's Earthquakes

Experts Weigh In On Cause Of Puerto Rico's Earthquakes

Is the frequency of all the earthquakes in Puerto Rico normal, and is there an end in sight?

CBSN New York's Vanessa Murdock went looking for answers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

In quake-hit Puerto Rico even the bees are fleeing their homes

Puerto Rican bees are abandoning hives as weeks of earthquakes disrupt colonies, experts said,...
Reuters - Published

Experts warn Puerto Rico not prepared for big earthquakes

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — More than two years ago, Hurricane Maria revealed that Puerto Rico was...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

In quake-hit Puerto Rico even the bees are fleeing their homes [Video]In quake-hit Puerto Rico even the bees are fleeing their homes

Puerto Rican bees are abandoning hives as weeks of earthquakes disrupt colonies, experts said. Jonah Green reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:38Published

Gov. Newsom Sends CA Disaster Team To Assist Earthquake-Stricken Puerto Rico [Video]Gov. Newsom Sends CA Disaster Team To Assist Earthquake-Stricken Puerto Rico

A team of California disaster experts was in Puerto Rico Sunday, sent by Gov. Gavin Newsom to assist the island following a string of strong earthquakes. Devin Fehely reports. (1-12-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.