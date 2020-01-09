Global  

Articles Of Impeachment Against President Trump To Be Presented To Senate Thursday

Articles Of Impeachment Against President Trump To Be Presented To Senate ThursdayAlexandria Hoff reports.
US House delivers impeachment articles against Donald Trump to Senate

US lawmakers have formally sent articles of impeachment against President Trump to the US Senate,...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comUSATODAY.comCBS 2


Senate Democrats grow impatient waiting for Pelosi to send articles for Trump impeachment trial

Senate Democrats are increasingly urging the House to send articles of impeachment against President...
USATODAY.com - Published


Democrats deliver impeachment articles to Senate [Video]Democrats deliver impeachment articles to Senate

After weeks of rhetorical fire and fury, a handful of U.S. House members walked quietly across a hushed Capitol on Wednesday to deliver articles of impeachment to the Senate, paving the way for the..

Rep. Jason Crow Selected To Manage President Trump's Impeachment Trial [Video]Rep. Jason Crow Selected To Manage President Trump's Impeachment Trial

Rep. Jason Crow will be one of seven trial managers in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

