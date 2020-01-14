Deepika Padukone visited JNU and set an example, people are still unsettled with Shah Rukh Khan’s grave silence over CAA, NRC, JNU attacks.
Upset with SRK, protestors at Shaheen Bagh sang a modified version of his songs, as they questioned his silence on national issues.
Watch video.
PA Syed Ameen Abbasi Shah Rukh Khan INSULTED By Protestors At Shaheen Bagh Delhi For His SILENCE On CAA/NRC https://t.co/4LGQZFP4fC 7 hours ago
PA Syed Ameen Abbasi Shah Rukh Khan INSULTED By Protestors At Shaheen Bagh For SILENCE On CAA https://t.co/D5R4NDbwVV 1 day ago
Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi First Look, Shah Rukh Khan insulted by protestors for not reacting to CAA/NRC and Deepika Praised By Janhvi Kapoor are amongst the top 10 news of the day. Watch..
Credit: Bollywood NOW Duration: 04:21Published 22 hours ago
AAP ANNOUNCES CANDIDATES FOR ALL 70 SEATS, BROADBAND TO BE PARTIALLY RESTORED IN KASHMIR TODAY, MANI SHANKAR AIYAR ADDRESSES PROTESTORS AT SHAHEEN BAGH, MANOJ TIWARI'S VIDEO APPEAL TO CAA PROTESTERS AT..
Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:26Published 2 days ago