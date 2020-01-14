Global  

Shah Rukh Khan INSULTED By Protestors At Shaheen Bagh Delhi For His SILENCE On CAA/NRC

Shah Rukh Khan INSULTED By Protestors At Shaheen Bagh Delhi For His SILENCE On CAA/NRC

Shah Rukh Khan INSULTED By Protestors At Shaheen Bagh Delhi For His SILENCE On CAA/NRC

Deepika Padukone visited JNU and set an example, people are still unsettled with Shah Rukh Khan’s grave silence over CAA, NRC, JNU attacks.

Upset with SRK, protestors at Shaheen Bagh sang a modified version of his songs, as they questioned his silence on national issues.

Anti-CAA, NRC protestors question SRK's silence

Recently, the anti-CAA and NRC protestors in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh locality aimed at superstar Shah...
IndiaTimes - Published


abbasivnb

PA Syed Ameen Abbasi Shah Rukh Khan INSULTED By Protestors At Shaheen Bagh Delhi For His SILENCE On CAA/NRC https://t.co/4LGQZFP4fC 7 hours ago

abbasivnb

PA Syed Ameen Abbasi Shah Rukh Khan INSULTED By Protestors At Shaheen Bagh For SILENCE On CAA https://t.co/D5R4NDbwVV 1 day ago


