Shah Rukh Khan INSULTED By Protestors At Shaheen Bagh Delhi For His SILENCE On CAA/NRC

Deepika Padukone visited JNU and set an example, people are still unsettled with Shah Rukh Khan’s grave silence over CAA, NRC, JNU attacks.

Upset with SRK, protestors at Shaheen Bagh sang a modified version of his songs, as they questioned his silence on national issues.

Watch video.